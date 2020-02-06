‘Darbar’ director AR Murugadoss seeks police protection as distributors demand compensation

Director A R Murugadoss has moved the Madras High Court seeking police protection citing harassment by film distributors. The director’s latest venture in Tamil Darbar starring Rajinikanth did not perform upto expectations at the box-office, and the distributors who had secured the film’s rights claim that they had incurred losses.

He alleged that the distributors who had purchased the rights for the movie were sending him threats and demanding compensation for the losses incurred, as well as money from Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions. They had also stated that they would go on a hunger strike if the Darbar makers did not meet them.

A few distributors of Darbar had sought to meet actor Rajinikanth and director Murugadoss on the same. They were however denied permission and turned away. Now Murugadoss has approached the courts to request protection as he had been receiving threats for the past few weeks.

Darbar was produced by Lyca productions and hit the screens in January. The movie is estimated to have cost Rs 130 crores, with Rajinikanth’s salary forming a bulk of the cost. The film followed the exploits of a rogue cop Aditya Arunasalam, who goes on a rampage to stop drug dealers in Mumbai.