Movies

‘Darbar’ director AR Murugadoss seeks police protection as distributors demand compensation

Film director AR Murugadoss during an an interview to The Hindu

Film director AR Murugadoss during an an interview to The Hindu   | Photo Credit: K_Pichumani

more-in

The filmmaker has moved the Madras High Court seeking police protection citing harassment by film distributors

Director A R Murugadoss has moved the Madras High Court seeking police protection citing harassment by film distributors. The director’s latest venture in Tamil Darbar starring Rajinikanth did not perform upto expectations at the box-office, and the distributors who had secured the film’s rights claim that they had incurred losses.

He alleged that the distributors who had purchased the rights for the movie were sending him threats and demanding compensation for the losses incurred, as well as money from Rajinikanth and Lyca Productions. They had also stated that they would go on a hunger strike if the Darbar makers did not meet them.

A few distributors of Darbar had sought to meet actor Rajinikanth and director Murugadoss on the same. They were however denied permission and turned away. Now Murugadoss has approached the courts to request protection as he had been receiving threats for the past few weeks.

Darbar was produced by Lyca productions and hit the screens in January. The movie is estimated to have cost Rs 130 crores, with Rajinikanth’s salary forming a bulk of the cost. The film followed the exploits of a rogue cop Aditya Arunasalam, who goes on a rampage to stop drug dealers in Mumbai.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment Movies
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 6:23:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/darbar-director-ar-murugadoss-seeks-police-protection-as-distributors-demand-compensation/article30752548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY