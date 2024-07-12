ADVERTISEMENT

Danny Ramirez joins Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Haynes’ untitled detective film

Published - July 12, 2024 02:18 pm IST

The untitled detective film is about two men who are intense lovers and leave California for Mexico.

The Hindu Bureau

Danny Ramirez

Actor Danny Ramirez, who was ‘Fanboy’ in Top Gun: Maverick and will be seen as the new Falcon in Captain America: Brave New World, is teaming with director Todd Haynes for his next, Deadline reported.

Ramirez will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Hayne’s untitled detective film about two men who are intense lovers and leave California for Mexico. The screenplay, according to reports, was co-written by Haynes and Phoenix in collaboration with Jon Raymond. Additional casting for the film is currently on.

From ‘Basic Instinct’ to ‘Challengers,’ the cultural shifts in cinematic depictions of love and desire

Interestingly, Ramirez is an MCU star while Pheonix headlines the forthcoming DC movie Joker: Folie a Deux alongside Lady Gaga.

Todd Haynes is known for Safe (1995), Carol (2015), Dark Waters (2019) and the recent May December (2023). Ramirez also has a role in the second season of The Last of Us.

