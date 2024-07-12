GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Danny Ramirez joins Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Haynes’ untitled detective film

The untitled detective film is about two men who are intense lovers and leave California for Mexico.

Published - July 12, 2024 02:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Danny Ramirez

Danny Ramirez

Actor Danny Ramirez, who was ‘Fanboy’ in Top Gun: Maverick and will be seen as the new Falcon in Captain America: Brave New World, is teaming with director Todd Haynes for his next, Deadline reported.

Ramirez will star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Hayne’s untitled detective film about two men who are intense lovers and leave California for Mexico. The screenplay, according to reports, was co-written by Haynes and Phoenix in collaboration with Jon Raymond. Additional casting for the film is currently on.

From ‘Basic Instinct’ to ‘Challengers,’ the cultural shifts in cinematic depictions of love and desire

Interestingly, Ramirez is an MCU star while Pheonix headlines the forthcoming DC movie Joker: Folie a Deux alongside Lady Gaga.

Todd Haynes is known for Safe (1995), Carol (2015), Dark Waters (2019) and the recent May December (2023). Ramirez also has a role in the second season of The Last of Us.

Related Topics

English cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.