ADVERTISEMENT

Danny Boyle, Alex Garland teaming up once again for '28 Days Later' sequel

January 11, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

The duo will also produce the project along with original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice.

PTI

Danny Boyle | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Filmmakers Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are set to reunite for the sequel to their 2002 hit 28 Days Later.

ALSO READ
Zombies won’t die

Boyle had directed the zombie epidemic movie from a script by Garland. The duo later served as executive producers on the film's 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later.

The new film, titled 28 Years Later, would launch a trilogy that will be directed by Boyle and written by Garland, reportedVariety.

The duo will also produce the project along with original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Halloween with the living dead

Starring Cillian Murphy, 28 Days Later followed the story of a man who awakens from a coma only to discover that London and the rest of the world have been devastated by a rage virus that turns people into savage zombie-like creatures.

The sequel, 28 Weeks Later, was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and set after the events of the first film. It depicted the efforts of military forces to salvage a safe zone in London, but the virus is reintroduced after two young siblings break protocol to find their mother.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US