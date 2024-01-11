Danny Boyle, Alex Garland teaming up once again for '28 Days Later' sequel

January 11, 2024 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST

Filmmakers Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are set to reunite for the sequel to their 2002 hit 28 Days Later.

Boyle had directed the zombie epidemic movie from a script by Garland. The duo later served as executive producers on the film's 2007 sequel 28 Weeks Later.

The new film, titled 28 Years Later, would launch a trilogy that will be directed by Boyle and written by Garland, reportedVariety.

The duo will also produce the project along with original producer Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Cillian Murphy, 28 Days Later followed the story of a man who awakens from a coma only to discover that London and the rest of the world have been devastated by a rage virus that turns people into savage zombie-like creatures.

The sequel, 28 Weeks Later, was directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and set after the events of the first film. It depicted the efforts of military forces to salvage a safe zone in London, but the virus is reintroduced after two young siblings break protocol to find their mother.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.