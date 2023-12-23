Danish filmmaker Zara Dwinger: On ‘Kiddo’ and the pangs of adolescence

December 23, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Growing up, who hasn’t looked at their parents and thought: Okay, they’re a little bit unconventional; or quirky; or strange; or maybe downright crazy. Danish filmmaker Zara Dwinger’s film Kiddo is about that feeling, and is centred around a mother-daughter duo. There is 11-year-old Lu (Rosa van Leeuwen) who lives in a foster home with her pet snake Henk. Until one day, she is kidnapped by her long-lost mother Karina (Frieda Barnhard) and taken on a road trip to Poland to meet her grandmother. Very soon, it becomes clear to Lu that Karina is… different.

The film premiered at the Berlinale Generation K-plus competition 2023, and resurfaced at the recent European Union Film Festival, held in Delhi in early December. This year’s festival line up included 28 films in 25 languages, ranging from Zornitsa Sophia’s Mother from Bulgaria to Alice Diop’s Saint Omer from France, to Cláudia Varejão’s Wolf and Dog from Portugal. The theme underlying them all was ‘women in cinema and the art of storytelling from women’s perspective.’

While making Kiddo, Dwinger was not necessarily thinking about women. Rather, she and her co-writer Nena van Driel both wanted to make a film from the perspective of a child; a film that took children seriously. And what does that look like? “That means, I really didn’t want to make a film that’s realistic. I wanted a more heightened reality, something more fantastical,” says Dwinger.

And it’s safe to say she succeeded. The film exudes a dreamy, larger-than-life quality, that isn’t strictly beholden to ‘facts.’ Instead, what matters is belief and story and fantasy. Whether this is mother and daughter pretending to be on-the-run criminals Bonnie and Clyde, or Karina frequently throwing on black-and-white movies and re-enacting them with Lu; or one of the film’s incidental plotlines, where Karina has told Lu she is a stunt woman in Hollywood, and both go along with the lie. “When you’re a kid, you want to believe some things, it’s easier to believe some things. Because as a kid, the distinction between reality and fantasy is just more blurred,” says Dwinger. But then again, kids are smarter than you think. And when Karina finally admits that she was never in Hollywood, Lu quietly says she knew.

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of the film’s fantastical energy comes from Karina herself, who lives life by the “all or nothing” credo, which applies to her relationship with Lu as well. When she was an absent mother, she was fully absent; and now when she’s here, she insists on being fully present, even throwing her phone out the window because “it’s just you and me Kiddo.” The road trip is spattered with similar maxims, with Karina trying to impart on Lu a lifetime of wisdom; which includes: scream at least once a day, otherwise you’ll go mad; the only films worth watching are black-and-white; and other piquant pearls like this. “It’s not as simple as saying she is a good mother or a bad mother,” says Dwinger. “It’s not as black and white as that. There are some mothers who do their best, but maybe the result is not always perfect. Maybe we expect more from mothers than from fathers. The message we were trying to get across was, as a child you can’t really change your parents. But you can change what you expect of them. And I think we also tried to say that it’s okay to not be normal, and not be the perfect picture of family and parenthood.”

A lot of Dwinger’s previous work also revolves around children and young adults, including a 11-minute short Yulia and Juliet (2018) and The Girl Who Was Cursed (2021), because adolescence was a rough time for her. “For a lot of kids, it can be a really dark time with a lot of dark feelings, but you also experience so many things for the first time, and there are some fantastic highs. I also think that the period between childhood and adulthood is so interesting, because you’re just this messy, tumble of emotions.” Apart from this, Dwinger is interested in periods of confusion more broadly, where things are starting to shift and change, even if this is in your 20s, 30s, or 50s. She cites her influences to be Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan (whose 2014 film Mommy was a seminal influence), Lynne Ramsay (whose films have a lot of emotion), Jane Campion and Jim Jarmusch.

She’s already working on her next feature, but doesn’t want to say much about it. Just that it will definitely be female-focused, touch on subjects like mental health and have a tragic-comic tone. “Because there’s so much horrible stuff in the world,” she says. “The only way to get through it is to laugh a little.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.