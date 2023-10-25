Daniel Radcliffe to produce documentary on ‘Harry Potter’ stunt double

October 25, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Daniel Radcliffe is part of the HBO original documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived. Apart from being featured in the documentary, Radcliffe will also don the role of the executive producer.

The documentary chronicles the life of the Harry Potterstunt double David Holmes, who worked with Radcliffe from Sorcerer’s Stone to Deathly Hallows Part 1, in which he was paralysed during a set accident. He was paralysed from the chest down after he broke his neck performing a stunt.

“The film is a coming-of-age story of stuntman David Holmes, a prodigious teenage gymnast from Essex, England, who is selected to play Daniel Radcliffe’s stunt double in the first Harry Potter film, when Daniel is just 11. Over the next 10 years, the two form an inextricable bond, but on the penultimate film a tragic accident on set leaves David paralysed with a debilitating spinal injury, turning his world upside down. As Daniel and his closest stunt colleagues rally to support David and his family in their moment of need, it is David’s extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration,” reads the film’s official synopsis.

According to HBO, the documentary is set to feature candid personal footage, behind-the-scene material from Holmes’ stunt work, and interviews with Holmes, his friends and family, and Radcliffe. David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived is directed by Dan Hartley.