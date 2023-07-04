Daniel Radcliffe on the chances of returning to Hogwarts in ‘Harry Potter’ series

July 04, 2023 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST

During an interview with ComicBook.com, Daniel Radcliffe expressed his opinion on the potential return of his iconic character, Harry Potter, to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. As the Harry Potter series prepares to be adapted for Max, a streaming platform, with each book receiving its own season in a long-running show, Radcliffe acknowledged that the likelihood of making an appearance in the reboot is quite slim.

Radcliffe shared that he understands the creators’ intention to embark on a fresh start, allowing them to leave their own unique mark on the series. Consequently, he believes that incorporating an older version of Harry Potter into the new adaptation would likely not be a priority for them. He stated that he is not actively seeking or pursuing a cameo opportunity.

This is how Max described the series: “The stories from each of Rowling’s Harry Potter books will become a decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years. Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”