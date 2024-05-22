GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daniel Radcliffe looks forward to new Harry Potter adaptation, but won't guest star

Radcliffe had earlier emphasised the importance of the new creators making their mark on the series without relying on the original cast for cameos

Published - May 22, 2024 12:51 pm IST

ANI
Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe | Photo Credit: Eduardo Munoz

Actor Daniel Radcliffe, famously known for his portrayal of the iconic wizard Harry Potter, has expressed his anticipation for the upcoming Harry Potter series being developed at Max.

Harry Potter TV series set to premiere in 2026 on Max

While attending the Drama League Awards, Radcliffe shared his excitement about the new project but remained tight-lipped regarding any potential cameo. In a conversation with E! News, Radcliffe expressed his enthusiasm for the series, stating, "Like the rest of the world, [I'm] very excited to watch as an audience member."

However, when questioned about the possibility of making a cameo or guest appearance in the series, the actor remained hesitant. "I don't think so, I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us do anything in it," he revealed. When asked further about a potential return to Hogwarts, Radcliffe adopted a diplomatic stance, stating, "I'm gonna be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals."

The new Harry Potter TV series is slated to adhere more closely to the original books than the film adaptations. While Radcliffe had previously been asked about participating in the new adaptation, he firmly shut down the possibility of returning to J.K. Rowling's beloved wizarding world.

Daniel Radcliffe expresses sadness over JK Rowling's stance on transgender rights

Radcliffe had earlier emphasised the importance of the new creators making their mark on the series without relying on the original cast for cameos. "I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way, but I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed," he asserted in an interview obtained by Deadline.

English cinema / World cinema

