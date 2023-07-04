HamberMenu
Daniel Kaluuya’s ‘Barney’ movie to focus on millennial angst

Daniel Kaluuya’s ‘Barney’ movie, the live-action adaptation of popular children’s TV show, is set to have a tonal shift

July 04, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya | Photo Credit: AP

Daniel Kaluuya is set to star and produce a ‘Barney’ movie, the live-action adaptation of the popular children’s TV show. Kevin McKeon, Mattel Films executive, said that there is a tonal twist to the film.

‘Nope’ movie review: Shock and awe of the spectacle

Speaking to The New Yorker, he said,“We are leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids. It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney — just the level of disenchantment within the generation.”

McKeon described the Barney movie as “A24-type, surrealistic story similar to Charlie Kaufman and Spike Jonze’s respective works”. Kaaluya had earlier said in interviews that he wanted to focus on the heartbreaking aspects of Barney. Mattel Films will launch Barbieon July 21. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

