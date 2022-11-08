Daniel Kaluuya joins cast of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

The sequel to the blockbuster animated film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

The sequel to the blockbuster animated film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya is the latest addition to the cast of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the sequel to blockbuster animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya will voice star as Hobart “Hobie” Brown, aka Spider-Punk in the new movie, set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Into the Spider-Verse, which came out in 2018, followed 13-year-old Brooklynite Morales (Shameik Moore), who becomes one of many Spider-Men. The movie was a unique combination of computer animation and traditional hand-drawn techniques.

The sequel will see Spider-Man forced to reteam with Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new cadre of Spider-People to face off with a powerful villain.

Justin K Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers are directing the movie, which will also feature Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman.

Across the Spider-Verse is being produced by Avi Arad, Amy Pascal, Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Christina Steinberg. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are credited as writers on the film, along with David Callaham.

The upcoming film is the second of a planned trilogy. The third part, titled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, will make its debut worldwide on March 29, 2024.