‘Daniel Day-Lewis is a modern legend,' says Guru Somasundaram

Guru Somasundaram is an actor and stage artiste associated with the prominent Tamil theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai. He made his debut in films playing the role of Kaalaiyan in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s neo-noir film Aaranya Kaandam (2011). Subsequently, he went on to star in critically-acclaimed films such as Jigarthanda (2014) and Joker (2016).

There Will Be Blood (2007)

This drama by Paul Thomas Anderson features one of my most favourite performances ever by an actor.

A still from There will be blood | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It goes without saying that Daniel Day-Lewis is a modern legend, and is outstanding in every film. But this was spectacular even by his standards (The actor won an Oscar, Golden Globe and a BAFTA for his role). The film traces the story of a silver miner-turned-oilman during southern California’s oil boom in the late 19th Century.

The Lives of Others (2006)

This German drama directed by filmmaker Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

A still from The Lives of Others | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The movie is about the monitoring of East Berlin residents by agents of the Stasi, the German Democratic Republic’s secret police. The movie takes us to the time of tension when the Berlin Wall existed, but what’s more interesting is the underlying theme of spying on people and invasion of privacy — something that’s very relevant in our world today.

Children of Heaven (1997)

This Iranian film, directed by Majid Majidi, is about a brother and sister, and their adventures over a lost pair of shoes.

A still from Children of Heaven | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It was nominated for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category. It’s a favourite for many people, but I particularly like it as no other film has transported me into looking at the world from a child’s eyes or imagination, as this one. It captivates you and takes you into their minds, which is some accomplishment.

Missiamma (1955)

This film is such a classic entertainer and, even today, doesn’t fail to impress.

A still from Missiamma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It is directed by LV Prasad and stars Gemini Ganesan and Savithri. The plot of the film revolves around a couple pretending to be husband and wife to get jobs, but with some intriguing ramifications. The characters are brilliantly etched. Gemini Ganesan reprised his role in AVM Productions’ Hindi remake of the film, Miss Mary, which marked his Bollywood debut.

As told to Gautam Sunder