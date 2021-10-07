Movies

Daniel Craig receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Daniel Craig poses atop his new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame while holding a replica of the star during a ceremony in his honor on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, in Los Angeles   | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

James Bond star Daniel Craig has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in California.

The British actor is the 2,704th celebrity to receive a star on the coveted Walk of Fame, right next to legendary Bond actor Roger Moore.

Craig’s star was unveiled in a ceremony, which was attended by Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of 007 film franchise, as well as actor Rami Malek, who stars opposite him in the latest James Bond movie “No Time To Die”.

The 53-year-old actor said it was an “absolute honour to be walked all over in Hollywood”.

“If happiness was measured by the company we keep then me being on this pavement surrounded by all of these legends makes me a very, very, very happy man. So thank you very much,” he said during the ceremony which was streamed on YouTube.

Craig started playing James Bond with 2006’s “Casino Royale” and later reprised the part in “Quantum of Solace” (2008), “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015).

“No Time To Die”, which released in theatres earlier this month, marks his fifth and final appearance as James Bond.

Before him, fellow Bond actors Moore and Pierce Brosnan received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

However, Sean Connery, the late British star who first played the spy in the film franchise, still hasn’t received the coveted star. “No Time To Die” has been directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes.


