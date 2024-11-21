Daniel Craig in talks for DC Studios’ ‘Sgt. Rock’ with Luca Guadagnino

Daniel Craig is reportedly in discussions to star in Sgt. Rock, a DC Studios feature directed by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. While no official deal has been finalized, the project marks an exciting potential collaboration between the actor and director, who previously worked together on the upcoming A24 film Queer.

The Sgt. Rock adaptation, based on the DC Comics character created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert in 1959, is still in its early stages. The screenplay has been penned by Justin Kuritzkes, known for his work on Guadagnino’s Challengers and Queer. Plot details remain under wraps, but the original comics followed a gritty World War II soldier navigating harrowing combat missions.

This isn’t the first time Sgt. Rock has been eyed for a film adaptation — previous attempts included projects involving Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis that never came to fruition.

Craig, known for his iconic portrayal of James Bond, continues to expand his portfolio with intriguing roles. He stars alongside Drew Starkey and Lesley Manville in Queer, and is set to appear in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery for Netflix.

Guadagnino, fresh off filming After the Hunt with Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, is also working on a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho.