Daniel Craig in talks for DC Studios’ ‘Sgt. Rock’ with Luca Guadagnino

The screenplay has been penned by Justin Kuritzkes, known for his work on Guadagnino’s ‘Challengers’ and ‘Queer’

Updated - November 21, 2024 11:31 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Luca Guadagnino and cast members Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey attend the premiere of the film ‘Queer’

Director Luca Guadagnino and cast members Daniel Craig and Drew Starkey attend the premiere of the film ‘Queer’ | Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT

Daniel Craig is reportedly in discussions to star in Sgt. Rock, a DC Studios feature directed by filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. While no official deal has been finalized, the project marks an exciting potential collaboration between the actor and director, who previously worked together on the upcoming A24 film Queer.

‘Queer’ trailer: Daniel Craig stars in Luca Guadagnino’s intimate portrait of desire

The Sgt. Rock adaptation, based on the DC Comics character created by Robert Kanigher and Joe Kubert in 1959, is still in its early stages. The screenplay has been penned by Justin Kuritzkes, known for his work on Guadagnino’s Challengers and Queer. Plot details remain under wraps, but the original comics followed a gritty World War II soldier navigating harrowing combat missions.

This isn’t the first time Sgt. Rock has been eyed for a film adaptation — previous attempts included projects involving Arnold Schwarzenegger and Bruce Willis that never came to fruition.

‘Challengers’ movie review: Advantage Zendaya in this risqué romance 

Craig, known for his iconic portrayal of James Bond, continues to expand his portfolio with intriguing roles. He stars alongside Drew Starkey and Lesley Manville in Queer, and is set to appear in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery for Netflix.

Guadagnino, fresh off filming After the Hunt with Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield, is also working on a new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho.

Published - November 21, 2024 10:53 am IST

English cinema / World cinema

