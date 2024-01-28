ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dange’ and ‘Por’ teasers: Ehan Bhat takes on Harshvardhan Rane; Kalidas Jayaram locks horns with Arjun Das

January 28, 2024 02:22 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

The Hindi-Tamil bilingual features TJ Bhanu, Nikita Dutta and Sanchana Natarajan play the female leads

The Hindu Bureau

(clockwise from top left) Kalidas Jayaram, Arjun Das, Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat in stills from ‘Dange’ and ‘Por’ | Photo Credit: T-Series

The teasers of filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar’s upcoming Hindi-Tamil bilingual action-drama, Dange (Por in Tamil) were unveiled by the makers on Saturday. The Hindi version features Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat in the lead while Arjun Das and Kalidas Jayaram headline the Tamil version.

The teaser shows glimpses of a story about two rival college students whose enmity reaches insane heights. The 90-second video promises a edgy, high-octane action-drama on cards.

Dange features Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu as the female leads. Bhanu reprises her role in Por as well, with Sanchana Natarajan taking on Nikita’s role.

Bejoy has written the screenplay of the film along with Mithila Hegde, Francis Thomas and Neil Julian Balthazar. The film has cinematography by Jimshi Khalid and Presley Oscar D’souza and editing by Sheetal Menon and Nehaa Mishra.

Prabhu Antony and Madhu Alexander produce Dange and Por under their T-Series Films and Getaway Pictures Production banners.

