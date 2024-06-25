‘Dandadan’ anime will premiere first three episodes theatrically before streaming release in October

Gkids has announced that the first three episodes of the highly anticipated anime series Dandadan will hit theaters a month before its streaming debut on Netflix and Crunchyroll. This early release, titled Dandadan: First Encounter, is set to commence its global theatrical rollout starting in Asia on August 31, followed by Europe on September 7, and North America on September 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans in the U.S. can catch the premiere in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles. The widespread release will extend to over 50 countries, including regions in Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and Africa, beginning in mid-September.

Dandadan, created by Tatsu Yukinobu, is a supernatural manga being adapted into an anime by Science Saru, the studio behind Scott Pilgrim Takes Off and Devilman Crybaby. The story centers around Momo Ayase, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Ken Takakura, an occult enthusiast. Their unlikely friendship begins after they challenge each other’s beliefs in ghosts and aliens, only to discover both are real and require their combined efforts to tackle the paranormal chaos in their hometown.

ADVERTISEMENT

The theatrical premiere will also include an exclusive video interview featuring the manga’s creator Tatsu Yukinobu, editor Shihei Lin, anime director Fuga Yamashiro, and voice actors Shion Wakayama (Momo) and Natsuki Hanae (Okarun). Director Fuga Yamashiro shared, “When making this series into an anime, I incorporated playful and visually stunning techniques unique to video to create a very fun structure for the series. I believe you will enjoy it in a slightly different way from the manga and I hope you have a good time at the theatrical release!”

Gkids recently secured the home video and theatrical rights to Dandadan, coinciding with the release of a second trailer by Science Saru, showcasing the show’s vibrant characters and their Japanese voice actors, including Nana Mizuki, Ayane Sakura, Kaito Ishikawa, Mayumi Tanaka, and Kazuya Nakai.

Dandadan is slated to premiere on Netflix and Crunchyroll in October, following its theatrical run.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.