Dance crew V Unbeatable perform Rajinikanth’s ‘Marana Mass’ from ‘Petta’ at finale of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

Indian dance crew V Unbeatable captured the fancy of audiences across the world with their incredible moves on America’s Got Talent season 14. The team ended up finishing in fourth spot, with many rooting for them to win.

However, they are back now in the US for America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2, and now have reached the show’s finale.

Guess what song they picked for their epic showcase in the final? Rajinikanth’s Marana Mass from Petta!

The infectious track composed by Anirudh Ravichander was a super-hit when it released last year, and now it was the turn of US audiences to groove to the beats when V Unbeatable danced through the number with a series of twirls, jumps and jaw-dropping stunts.

The judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Alesha Dixon (who were all given garlands before the performance) were left completely confounded, as they could only watch the energy and enthusiasm unfolding on stage.

The performance ended to a standing ovation, after which Simon Cowell stated, “The appeal for me is that you are not a professional act. You are just regular guys and girls who have got together and done something remarkable. The fact that you had so little time to prepare, it makes it even more amazing.”

Howie Mandel even tweeted, “This is BY FAR the BEST act that has ever graced any of the stages on any talent show. @v_unbeatable brings more passion and dedication than ANY group I’ve ever seen. I hope they WIN! #AGTChampions.”

OMG! Unbelievable and mindblowing performance by these guys for Thalaivars Marana Mass at America’s got talent! @AGT Congratulations.. just WOW! https://t.co/b1aetI6kEu — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) February 12, 2020

Composer Anirudh Ravichander also shared a video of the performance on social media, saying, “OMG! Unbelievable and mindblowing performance by these guys for Thalaivars Marana Mass at America’s got talent! @AGT. Congratulations.. just WOW!“