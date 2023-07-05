ADVERTISEMENT

Dance choreographer Jani Master turns lead for ‘Runner’; first look out

July 05, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

Directed by Vijay Choudary, the film will go on floors in Hyderabad from July 20

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Runner’ | Photo Credit: @alwaysjani/Instagram

Famous dance choreographer Jani Master, known for working on hit songs like ‘Butta Bomma’ (Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo), ‘Seeti Maar’ (Radhe) and ‘Arabic Kuthu’ (Beast), is turning actor for a film. Jani will be playing the lead in the Telugu film Runner

The film’s announcement was made on Tuesday on the occasion of Jani’s birthday. Touted to play a cop in the film, his first look from Runner was also released. 

Directed by Vijay Choudary, the film will go on floors in Hyderabad from July 20. Said to be based on true events, Runner will release theatrically this December. PG Vinda will be handling the film’s cinematography while Mani Sharma is in charge of the music. 

