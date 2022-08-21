Dan Levy joins 'Sex Education' season 4
Levy will play Thomas Molloy, a famous author, and Maeve’s US course tutor at her Ivy League college
Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy is the latest edition to the cast of Netflix fourth season of popular dramedy Sex Education.
According to Deadline, Levy will essay the role of Thomas Molloy, a famous author, and Maeve’s (Emma Mackey) US course tutor at her Ivy League college.
Actors Thaddea Graham, Marie Reuther, Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua round out the cast for the upcoming season.
Sex Education, written and created by Laurie Nunn, centres on Otis (Asa Butterfield), an insecure teenager, and his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), a sex therapist.
The returning cast also includes Ncuti Gatwa as Erik, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Connor Swindells as Adam, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, and Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.