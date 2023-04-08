ADVERTISEMENT

Damson Idris joins Brad Pitt in Apple's Formula One movie

April 08, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

Backed by Apple, the movie will see Pitt take on the role of a former driver who returns to the sport

PTI

Damson Idris | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Actor Damson Idris will feature alongside Hollywood star Brad Pitt in an untitled Formula One racing movie.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the movie comes from "Top Gun: Maverick" team of filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Backed by Apple, the movie will see Pitt take on the role of a former driver who returns to the sport, as per the official synopsis.

Idris, best known for his performance in crime drama series "Snowfall", will play Pitt's teammate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will produce the project through his Dawn Apollo Films banner.

Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Films, alongside Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. Formula 1 and its teams and the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) are also behind the project. Penni Thow serves as executive producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US