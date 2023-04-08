HamberMenu
Damson Idris joins Brad Pitt in Apple's Formula One movie

Backed by Apple, the movie will see Pitt take on the role of a former driver who returns to the sport

April 08, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

PTI
Damson Idris

Damson Idris | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Actor Damson Idris will feature alongside Hollywood star Brad Pitt in an untitled Formula One racing movie.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the movie comes from "Top Gun: Maverick" team of filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Backed by Apple, the movie will see Pitt take on the role of a former driver who returns to the sport, as per the official synopsis.

Idris, best known for his performance in crime drama series "Snowfall", will play Pitt's teammate.

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton will produce the project through his Dawn Apollo Films banner.

Bruckheimer and Chad Oman will produce for Jerry Bruckheimer Films, alongside Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. Formula 1 and its teams and the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) are also behind the project. Penni Thow serves as executive producer.

