‘Damsel’ trailer: Millie Bobby Brown shines as the damsel who can “subvert what you expect”

February 14, 2024 03:25 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau, the film will stream on Netflix

The Hindu Bureau

Damsel. Millie Bobby Brown as ‘Elodie in Damsel’

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for their upcoming film Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown. The trailer features a princess who has to battle against the odds, save herself from something she was not prepared for and get answers for many like her who have lost their lives. 

The film’s official logline reads, “A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.”

Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and written by Dan Mazeau, the film will stream on Netflix from March 8. Speaking about her character in the film, Millie Bobby Brown shares, “She’s a damsel who doesn’t need to be saved. She saves herself in many ways. It subverts what you expect: You’re expecting the prince to turn around and save her, and… no. Don’t wait for the prince.” 

Also starring Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, with Angela Bassett and Robin Wright, Damsel is produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Castaldi. 

Watch the trailer here:

