Dakota Fanning, Abby Elliott join ‘Succession’ star Sarah Snook-led thriller ‘All Her Fault’

The show is based on the eponymous novel by Andrea Mara

Published - August 07, 2024 11:45 am IST

ANI
Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning | Photo Credit: Steve Marcus

The cast for All Her Fault series has expanded. After announcing Succession fame Sarah Snook as the main lead, the makers of the “suburban-thriller series” recently announced that actors Dakota Fanning and Abby Elliott have joined the case of the series.

According to Variety, Fanning will play “Jenny” in the series, while Elliott has been tapped as “Lia.” Snook was previously announced to executive produce and star as “Marissa” in the series, which is being adapted from the best-selling novel of the same name by Andrea Mara.

The series revolves around “a plausibly terrifying situation that eventually unearths the deep secrets of a community.” Also in the cast, Lacy (Apples Never Fall) as “Peter,” Lillis (I Am Not Okay With This) is “Carrie” and Pena (Unstoppable) stars as “Detective McConville.” Megan Gallagher (Wolf, Suspicion) is the writer, creator, and exec producer, while director Minkie Spiro (3 Body Problem, Downton Abbey, Dead to Me) will direct the first episode (and others) and executive produce.

The show’s logline read, “Marissa Irvine arrives at 14 Arthur Avenue, expecting to pick up her young son Milo from his first playdate with a boy at his new school. But the woman who answers the door isn’t a mother she recognizes. She isn’t the nanny. She doesn’t have Milo. And so begins every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Carnival Films produces the show for Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

