ADVERTISEMENT

Daisy Ridley to return for new ‘Star Wars’ film

April 08, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST

Pakistani filmmaker Obaid-Chinoy will direct the movie from a script by Steven Knight

PTI

Daisy Ridley | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

Actor Daisy Ridley is set to return as Rey in the upcoming "Star Wars" movie directed by "Ms Marvel" helmer Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

According to entertainment website Variety, the news was revealed at the Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday.

Pakistani filmmaker Obaid-Chinoy will direct the movie from a script by Steven Knight.

The film follows the events of “Rise of Skywalker,” and will focus on Rey as she builds a new Jedi Order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dave Filoni and James Mangold are also directing two other new movies in the "Star Wars" franchise, one of which will be centred on the dawn of the Jedi and the other on the New Republic.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US