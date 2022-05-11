Daisy Ridley to lead noir thriller 'Magpie'

Daisy Ridley | Photo Credit: JOHN PHILLIPS

May 11, 2022 12:52 IST

The film's script has been penned by writer Tom Bateman, and follows a couple whose lives are thrown into disarray when their daughter is cast opposite a controversial major star

"Star Wars" alum Daisy Ridley will topline an upcoming noir thriller movie, titled "Magpie".

The 30-year-old actor will star with Shazad Latif, known for featuring in "Spooks" and "Star Trek: Discovery", in the movie.

According to Deadline, award-winning British theater talent Sam Yates will make his feature directorial debut with the film, which will also feature actor Matilda Lutz.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based on an original idea by Ridley, the film's script has been penned by writer Tom Bateman. It follows a couple whose lives are thrown into disarray when their daughter is cast opposite a controversial major star.

"Magpie" is produced by Ridley and Bateman of Werewolf Films and Kate Solomon of 55 Films. It is expected to start shooting early next year in London.

Ridley is best known for playing Rey in three "Star Wars" movies -- "The Force Awakens" (2015), "The Last Jedi" (2017) and "The Rise of Skywalker" (2019).

She will next star in psychological thriller "The Marsh King's Daughter" and biographical drama "Young Woman and the Sea".