GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daisy Ridley opens up about Graves’ disease diagnosis

Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder, leads to the overproduction of thyroid hormones, causing symptoms such as shakiness, heat sensitivity, weight loss, and skin irritation

Published - August 07, 2024 01:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daisy Ridley in a still from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Daisy Ridley in a still from ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ | Photo Credit: Star Wars

In an interview with Women’s Health, Daisy Ridley has opened up about her recent diagnosis with Graves’ disease. The actress revealed she received the diagnosis in September 2023, following a period of troubling symptoms.

‘The Marsh King’s Daughter’ movie review: Daisy Ridley’s invested performance cannot save this undernourished thriller

Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder, leads to the overproduction of thyroid hormones, causing symptoms such as shakiness, heat sensitivity, weight loss, and skin irritation. Ridley’s symptoms began to manifest after filming Magpie, a 2024 thriller directed by Sam Yates. She experienced an increased heart rate, rapid weight loss, exhaustion, and trembling hands. “I thought, ‘Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role,’ presumably that’s why I feel poorly,” Ridley reflected on her initial reaction to the symptoms.

‘Star Wars’ actor Daisy Ridley to lead series adaptation of murder mystery novel ‘The Christie Affair’

Upon consulting with an endocrinologist, Ridley was struck by their description of the disease’s symptoms. “They mentioned the feeling of Graves’ is often described as ‘tired but weird.’ At that moment, I realized how irritable I had become going through the early stages of the disease,” she explained. “It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out.”

In response to her diagnosis, Ridley, who has been vegan for several years, has also eliminated gluten from her diet. While she admits she is not “super strict about it,” the change has “generally” made her “feel better.”

Daisy Ridley to return for new ‘Star Wars’ film

Beyond dietary adjustments, the Star Wars star has incorporated various wellness practices into her routine to manage her symptoms. These include infrared saunas, cryotherapy, and acupuncture. She also carries a piece of rose quartz, believed to promote emotional calm and self-love. “I do a fair amount of the holistic stuff, but I also understand that it is a privilege to be able to do those things,” Ridley acknowledged.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / celebrity

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.