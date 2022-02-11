Movies
An Oscars statuette on display. File image.

Daily Quiz | The 94th Academy Awards

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held on March 27, have been announced. Test yourself on the nominees for this

1/9

1. This film has secured 12 nominations, including Best Picture, and its director has become the first woman to be nominated for best director twice. Name the film and the director.

Answer :

'The Power of the Dog' and Jane Campion

1. Thanks to nominations for best picture and original screenplay, which actor-filmmaker has become the first person to be nominated in seven different Oscar categories but is yet to win, however?

Answer :

Sir Kenneth Branagh

1. A new retelling of this romantic drama that won 10 Oscars six decades ago has got seven nominations and its legendary director has toted up nominations 18 and 19. Name the film and the director.

Answer :

'West Side Story' and Steven Spielberg

1. Will Smith has been nominated for Best Actor for essaying the role of the parent of which legendary sporting siblings?

Answer :

Venus and Serena Williams

1. What does the title CODA, the comedy-drama film that has been nominated for three Oscars, stand for?

Answer :

Child Of Deaf Adult/s

1. Name the number by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell that has been shortlisted for Best Original Song Oscar

Answer :

'No Time to Die'

1. A couple who have been married since 2010 are in the running for the Best Actor and Actress honours albeit for roles in different films. Name the two.

Answer :

Penelope Cruz ('Parallel Mothers') and Javier Bardem ('Being The Ricardos')

1. One of the films for 'Best International Feature' is from a country neighbouring India. Name the flick and the country.

Answer :

'Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom' from Bhutan

1. Which film that shows the relationship between the leading stars of this classic sitcom has got three nominations?

Answer :

'Being The Ricardos'

0/9

