The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled to be held on March 27, have been announced. Test yourself on the nominees for this
Daily Quiz | The 94th Academy Awards
1. This film has secured 12 nominations, including Best Picture, and its director has become the first woman to be nominated for best director twice. Name the film and the director.
1. Thanks to nominations for best picture and original screenplay, which actor-filmmaker has become the first person to be nominated in seven different Oscar categories but is yet to win, however?
1. A new retelling of this romantic drama that won 10 Oscars six decades ago has got seven nominations and its legendary director has toted up nominations 18 and 19. Name the film and the director.
1. Will Smith has been nominated for Best Actor for essaying the role of the parent of which legendary sporting siblings?
1. What does the title CODA, the comedy-drama film that has been nominated for three Oscars, stand for?
1. Name the number by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell that has been shortlisted for Best Original Song Oscar
1. A couple who have been married since 2010 are in the running for the Best Actor and Actress honours albeit for roles in different films. Name the two.
1. One of the films for 'Best International Feature' is from a country neighbouring India. Name the flick and the country.
1. Which film that shows the relationship between the leading stars of this classic sitcom has got three nominations?