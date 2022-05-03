Daily Quiz | Satyajit Ray

Srinivasan Ramani May 03, 2022

May 2, 2022 is the 101st birth anniversary of India’s greatest filmmaker, Satyajit Ray. Here’s a quiz on Manikda (as he was popularly called) and his creations.

May 2, 2022 is the 101st birth anniversary of India's greatest filmmaker, Satyajit Ray. Here's a quiz on Manikda (as he was popularly called) and his creations.

1. The original publisher of Jawaharlal Nehru's The Discovery of India, this publishing house was established by Dilip Kumar Gupta and also employed Satyajit Ray as a visual designer who went on to design covers for several books including The Discovery.., Pather Panchali among others. Name the publishing house

Answer: Signet Press

2. In a tour of London in 1950, Ray claims to have seen 100 odd films over 6 months. But there was one film, which he considered to be a representative of neorealist cinema and stayed with him and is considered his inspiration for the works he pioneered in India - especially his first directorial film, Pather Panchali. Name the Italian film that was made largely with amateur actors in realistic situations, and was ranked the 10th best film of all time by directors in a list prepared for the Sight and Sound magazine in 2012.

Answer: The Bicycle Thieves directed by Vittorio de Sica

3. One of the delightful Ray created characters on both screen and books, Jatayu makes his mark in the film Sonar Khella in his very first scenes. In one of them Jatayu (played by Santosh Dutta) asks the hero about Feluda's waist and chest size to which he replies, "26 inches". In response, Jatayu says, "Are you a pig?" and then guffaws, drawing smiles from Feluda and his "satellite" Topshe. Whose "nonsense" verse was Jatayu referring to in his rhetorical question?

Answer: Sukumar Ray, Satyajit Ray's father, whose nonsense verse novella, HaJaBaRaLa is referenced by Jatayu in his question.

4. Which anthology film by Ray marked his entry as a music director, following which he composed the music for all his films later on?

Answer: Teen Kanya

5. The renowned movie critic, Roger Ebert, had this to say about one of Ray's best films - "Ray's people have genuine emotions and ambitions, like the people next door and the people in Peoria and the people in Kansas City. There is not a person reading this review who would not identify immediately and deeply with the characters in …..". Name this film which is an adaptation of the book Abataranika by Narendranath Mitra.

Answer: Mahanagar



