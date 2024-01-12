Daily Quiz | On TV series Batman

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | Batman makes his first appearance in the world of comics in Detective Comics #27 series in May, 1939. Apart from him, another key character from the batman-verse makes an appearance in this edition. Gary Oldman played the character in The Dark Knight trilogy. Name the character and the title of the story. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jim (detective) Gordon and The Case of the Chemical Syndicate SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Who was the first actor to play the role of the caped crusader on screen? Also, name the latest actor to have taken up the role. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Lewis Wilson and Robert Pattinson SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Adam West, who played the superhero in the 1966 movie, also had a guest role in the Batman: The Animated Series playing the character of a washed-up actor. Is the statement true or false? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : True SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | For over three decades, this actor voiced almost every iteration of Batman in cartoons, animated movies, or video games. He spent more time playing the character than any other actor and brought the superhero to life in over 60 productions. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kevin Conroy SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | This actor, well known for his role in an epic space saga franchise, has lent his voice to the iconic Batman villain - Joker. Recently in an interview, he said that after the death of his longtime collaborator (answer to question 4), that he will never voice the character again. Identify the actor. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Mark Hamill SHOW ANSWER