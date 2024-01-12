GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On TV series Batman
Premium

On January 12, 1966, the smash-hit live-action TV series Batman, starring Adam West premiered on ABC. In honour of the campy show, here is a quiz on the caped crusader

January 12, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On TV series Batman
Michael Keaton reprised his role as the superhero in a recent film along with two others who have also played Batman on screen. 
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | Batman makes his first appearance in the world of comics in Detective Comics #27 series in May, 1939. Apart from him, another key character from the batman-verse makes an appearance in this edition. Gary Oldman played the character in The Dark Knight trilogy. Name the character and the title of the story. 
Answer : Jim (detective) Gordon and The Case of the Chemical Syndicate
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

entertainment (general) / Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.