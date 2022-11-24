Daily Quiz | On sci-fi shows

1 / 6 | In this series, an alien from the planet Melmac follows an amateur radio signal to Earth and crash-lands into the garage of a suburban middle-class Tanner family. What is the name of the alien? Name the show. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Gordon Shumway, ALF SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | In Ben 10, an American media franchise, Ben Tennyson acquires an alien device resembling a wristwatch, which contains DNA of different alien species. What is the name of the watch? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Omnitrix SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | In Doctor Who, the Time Lord called the Doctor, an extraterrestrial being who appears to be human explores the universe in a time-traveling spaceship. What is the name of the ship? What does it look like? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : TARDIS, a blue police box SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | In Battlestar Galactica, human civilization has extended to a group of planets known as the Twelve Colonies. Who are the main antagonists of the human race in the series? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Cylons SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Demogorgon is a demon associated with the underworld. In popular culture, a role-playing game and a sci-fi show have made use of this demon. Name the game and the show. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Dungeons & Dragons, Stranger Things SHOW ANSWER