Daily Quiz | On sci-fi shows
In this series, an alien from the planet Melmac follows an amateur radio signal to Earth and crash-lands into the garage of a suburban middle-class Tanner family. What is the name of the alien? Name the show.
In Ben 10, an American media franchise, Ben Tennyson acquires an alien device resembling a wristwatch, which contains DNA of different alien species. What is the name of the watch?
In Doctor Who, the Time Lord called the Doctor, an extraterrestrial being who appears to be human explores the universe in a time-traveling spaceship. What is the name of the ship? What does it look like?
In Battlestar Galactica, human civilization has extended to a group of planets known as the Twelve Colonies. Who are the main antagonists of the human race in the series?
Demogorgon is a demon associated with the underworld. In popular culture, a role-playing game and a sci-fi show have made use of this demon. Name the game and the show.
Answer : Dungeons & Dragons, Stranger Things
In this series, four anthropomorphic turtle brothers fight evil in America. Who are the four brothers named after? Name the show.
Answer : Named after Italian Renaissance artists, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
