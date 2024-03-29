Daily quiz | On movies based on real life incidents

1 / 5 | This 2011 road-action thriller is based on a real-life incident that happened in Chennai. The movie which was remade in Tamil and Hindi pertains to heart transplant. Identify the movie. Answer : Traffic

2 / 5 | This film starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe is about three African-American women mathematicians at the space agency NASA. Their behind-the-scenes work is responsible for the launch of which astronaut? Answer : John Glenn

3 / 5 | Air hostess, hijack situation, Ashok Chakra, and Shabana Azmi are all key elements of this popular Hindi-language movie. It won two National Film awards. Identify the film. Answer : Neerja

4 / 5 | Identify the non-fiction book based on which the 2016 film Lion was made. The movie starring Dev Patel also has an AR Rahaman song. Answer : A Long Way home