Daily quiz | On movies based on real life incidents
This 2011 road-action thriller is based on a real-life incident that happened in Chennai. The movie which was remade in Tamil and Hindi pertains to heart transplant. Identify the movie.
This film starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe is about three African-American women mathematicians at the space agency NASA. Their behind-the-scenes work is responsible for the launch of which astronaut?
Air hostess, hijack situation, Ashok Chakra, and Shabana Azmi are all key elements of this popular Hindi-language movie. It won two National Film awards. Identify the film.
Identify the non-fiction book based on which the 2016 film Lion was made. The movie starring Dev Patel also has an AR Rahaman song.
This Sandra Bullock starrer about the transformation of a homeless kid into a star athlete is said to be based on the life of Michael Oher. It was recently in the news due to the controversy surrounding the athlete and the Tuohy family. Identify the film.