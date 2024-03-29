GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily quiz | On movies based on real life incidents
Premium

The movie Manjummel Boys shattered records and became the first Malayalam-language movie to enter the ₹200-crore club. In honour of the movie, here is a quiz on movies based on real life incidents

March 29, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Daily quiz | On movies based on real life incidents
A poster of ‘Manjummel Boys’ announcing the milestone achievement.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | This 2011 road-action thriller is based on a real-life incident that happened in Chennai. The movie which was remade in Tamil and Hindi pertains to heart transplant. Identify the movie. 
Answer : Traffic
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / cinema

