Daily Quiz: On Mithun Chakraborty

Q: Mithun’s first released film won him the National Award for Best Actor. Name the film and the legendary director who made it.

A: ‘Mrigaya’ and Mrinal Sen

Q: The film that fans identify him most with was the 1982 flick directed by Babbar Subhash and had foot-tapping music by Bappi Lahiri

A: ‘Disco Dancer’

Q: Mithun also won two more National awards, with one of them for essaying the role of an Indian mystic. Name the mystic

A: Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in G.V. Iyer’s ‘Swami Vivekananda’

Q: Name the chain of hotels that he owns in places like Ooty, Siliguri, etc.

A: Monarch

Q: Which African country issued a stamp in his honour in 2010?

A: Guinea-Bissau

Q: Mithun was parodied in a 2008 comic book written by Saurav Mohapatra and with art by Anupam Sinha. Name the character based on him.

A: Jimmy Zhingchak - Agent of D.I.S.C.O.

Q: According to IMDB, he turned down the offer to play the lead in which Mani Ratnam film because it would have required cutting his long hair?

A: ‘Iruvar’

