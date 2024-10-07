GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz: On Mithun Chakraborty

A quiz on acclaimed actor Mithun Chakraborty, who has been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Published - October 07, 2024 05:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Q: Mithun’s first released film won him the National Award for Best Actor. Name the film and the legendary director who made it.

A: ‘Mrigaya’ and Mrinal Sen

Q: The film that fans identify him most with was the 1982 flick directed by Babbar Subhash and had foot-tapping music by Bappi Lahiri

A: ‘Disco Dancer’

Q: Mithun also won two more National awards, with one of them for essaying the role of an Indian mystic. Name the mystic

A: Ramakrishna Paramahamsa in G.V. Iyer’s ‘Swami Vivekananda’

Q:  Name the chain of hotels that he owns in places like Ooty, Siliguri, etc.

A: Monarch

Q: Which African country issued a stamp in his honour in 2010?

A: Guinea-Bissau

Q: Mithun was parodied in a 2008 comic book written by Saurav Mohapatra and with art by Anupam Sinha. Name the character based on him.

A: Jimmy Zhingchak - Agent of D.I.S.C.O.

Q: According to IMDB, he turned down the offer to play the lead in which Mani Ratnam film because it would have required cutting his long hair?

A:  ‘Iruvar’

