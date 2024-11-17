ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Quiz | On Martin Scorsese
Updated - November 18, 2024 12:36 am IST

A quiz on the works of legendary film-maker Martin Scorsese who turns 82 on November 17.

V V Ramanan

Scorsese playing Vincent Van Gogh in Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Dreams’

Q: About which legend did Scorsese once remark “I have admired his films for many years and for me he is the filmic voice of India, speaking for the people of all classes on the country...”

A: Satyajit Ray.  It is said he was a prime mover for nominating Ray for an honorary Oscar.

Q: Which Rolling Stones number has featured in Scorsese’s ‘Goodfellas‘, ‘Casino’ and ‘The Departed’?

A: ‘Gimme Shelter’

Q: With 10 Oscar nominations for Best Director, he is the most-nominated living director but has won only one Best Director statuette. For which film?

A: ‘The Departed’

Q: Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’ is said to have formed part of the delusional fantasy of one John Hinckley. For what act did Hinckley make the global headlines in 1981?

A: Attempted assassination of U.S. President Ronald Reagan in 1981

Q: ‘The Aviator’ and ‘Raging Bull’ are biopics about whom?

A: Millionaire entrepreneur Howard Hughes and boxer Jake LaMotta

Q: Scorsese received the Grammy Award in Direction for Best Long-form Video for his work ‘No Direction Home’. Who was the subject of the work?

A: Bob Dylan

Q: Formerly known as Cappa Films, name the production company set up by Scorsese in 1989.

A: Sikelia Productions

