Daily Quiz: on Maggie Smith
Premium

A quiz on one of most acclaimed and loved actresses Dame Maggie Smith who passed away recently

Published - September 30, 2024 05:00 pm IST

V V Ramanan
Daily Quiz: on Maggie Smith
British actress Dame Maggie Smith.
1 / 6 | Maggie was one of the few actresses to earn the ‘Triple Crown of Acting’. Name the series for which she got the Emmy that helped her complete the honour.
Answer : My House in Umbria
