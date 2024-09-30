Daily Quiz: on Maggie Smith

1 / 6 | Maggie was one of the few actresses to earn the ‘Triple Crown of Acting’. Name the series for which she got the Emmy that helped her complete the honour. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : My House in Umbria SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Maggie won her first Oscar for playing the titular character in which 1969 flick? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Which character did she play in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Hook’, a take on Peter Pan? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Wendy Darling SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Harry Potter fans know Maggie as the one played the legendary Prof. McGonagall. Her face-off with another popular character nearly did not make it to film but for author J.K. Rowling insisting it should be included. Which scene? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Duel with Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) in Deathly Hallows: Part 2 SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Name her co-star in her first Oscar-winning film and ‘Travels With My Aunt’ whom she married and had two sons. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Robert Stephens SHOW ANSWER