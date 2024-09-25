Daily Quiz: On Friends

1 / 6 | When the show was first being developed, what were the initial titles, after which it was changed to Friends? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Insomnia Cafe, Friends Like Us, and Six of One SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Which of the six characters on the show had a pet monkey in the first couple of seasons? What was the name of the monkey? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ross; Marcel SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | Courteney Cox played the role of Monica Geller on the show. Initially, the makers wanted her to take the role of which character? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rachel Green SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | What is the name of the show in which Joey portrays the role of Dr. Drake Ramoray? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Days of Our Lives SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards, winning six. Who were the only two main cast members who won an Emmy? Who is the only actor who was not nominated? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow won an Emmy. Cox is the only actor not to be nominated. SHOW ANSWER