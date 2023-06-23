Daily Quiz | On controversial films/shows

1 / 5 | This film by a famous Italian-American director, a devout Catholic, sparked outrage everywhere. It was banned in some countries, and officials in the Roman Catholic Church deemed it “morally offensive.” In 2016, nearly three decades after the Vatican took issue with the film, the director, who was nominated for an Oscar for the same film, had a “very cordial” meeting with the Pope. Which film is this and who is this director? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : The Last Temptation of Christ, Martin Scorsese SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | “I felt a little raped, both by Marlon and Bertolucci,” said the actress of this film, who died in 2011. The drama surrounding this film, which has explicit sexual content, was limited to the screen when it was released; later, the actress’s revelations turned the spotlight on the most notorious scene of that film. The title of the film contains the name of a city in France. Which film is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Last Tango in Paris SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | In India, this film, based on an epic poem by 16th century poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi, sparked controversy. A fringe organisation threatened to cut off the nose of the lead actress, set fire to vehicles, vandalised the sets of the film, and slapped the director. Indian censors said the name of the film should be changed. Which film is this? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Padmaavat SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | She was said to be Hitler’s favourite filmmakers. One of her films, about the Nuremberg rally, is known as one of the best propaganda films ever made. She said she never knew of the existence of gas chambers in Nazi Germany or of concentration camps. She died at the age of 101. Who is she? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Leni Riefenstahl SHOW ANSWER