Daily Quiz | On controversial films/shows
Premium

As soon as Netflix dropped the trailer for its ‘docudrama’ about Queen Cleopatra, some Egyptians complained that the feature was appropriating their culture and rewriting their history. Here’s a quiz on some controversial films/shows:

June 23, 2023 05:04 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the Netflix show Queen Cleopatra. Photo: IMDB
1 / 5 | This film by a famous Italian-American director, a devout Catholic, sparked outrage everywhere. It was banned in some countries, and officials in the Roman Catholic Church deemed it “morally offensive.” In 2016, nearly three decades after the Vatican took issue with the film, the director, who was nominated for an Oscar for the same film, had a “very cordial” meeting with the Pope. Which film is this and who is this director? 
Answer : The Last Temptation of Christ, Martin Scorsese
