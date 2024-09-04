GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz: On biographical political drama films in India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the CBFC seeking its response on a PIL filed against the release of Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’. Here is a quiz on other biographical political drama films in India.

Published - September 04, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz: On biographical political drama films in India
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut with lyricist Manoj Muntashir and musicians G V Prakash Kumar and Arko Pravo Mukherjee during music launch of the film ‘Emergency.
START THE QUIZ
6 / 1 | What is the movie Emergency about? Kangana Ranaut will play the role of which politician?
Answer : The film is based on the Indian Emergency from 1975. Ranaut will play the role of Indira Gandhi.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 1 |  This 2019 Hindi-language political film is based on the 2014 book by Sanjaya Baru. It stars Anupam Kher in the lead role. Name the film. Who was it based on?
Answer : The film is based on the Indian Emergency from 1975. Ranaut will play the role of Indira Gandhi.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 1 | This Marathi-language biopic based on Nitin Gadkari was released in 2023. Who played the role of Gadkari? Name the film. 
Answer : The film is based on the Indian Emergency from 1975. Ranaut will play the role of Indira Gandhi.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 1 | Main Atal Hoon is a 2024 biographical film on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Name the actor who essayed the role of Vajpayee.
Answer : The film is based on the Indian Emergency from 1975. Ranaut will play the role of Indira Gandhi.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 1 | This 1993 biographical drama film was written by noted playwright Vijay Tendulkar. Paresh Rawal portrayed the role of the main freedom fighter and politician on whom the film is based. Name the politician.
Answer : The film is based on the Indian Emergency from 1975. Ranaut will play the role of Indira Gandhi.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 1 | This 1997 Tamil-language epic political drama, directed by Mani Ratnam, stars an ensemble cast including Mohanlal, Prakash Raj and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles, portraying the roles of some of the most well-known politicians from Tamil Nadu. Name the movie.
Answer : The film is based on the Indian Emergency from 1975. Ranaut will play the role of Indira Gandhi.
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER

0 / 0
