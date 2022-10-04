Daily Quiz | On Dadasaheb Phalke Award
On September 30, Asha Parekh became the latest recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award. A quiz on the prestigious honour and its awardees over the years
1.
Who was the inaugural winner of the award that was given in 1969 at the 17th National Film Awards?
2.
Apart from the honour citation, what do the winners get as part of the award?
Answer :
A Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) medallion, a shawl and a cash prize of ₹10 lakh
3.
In 1987, history was made when the progeny of the 1971 winner was honoured with the same award. Name both.
Answer :
Prithviraj Kapoor and his son Raj Kapoor
4.
Four sets of siblings, including two sisters, have received the award. Name the two women who won in 1989 and 2000 respectively.
Answer :
Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle
5.
The 2017 award was given posthumously for only the second time in the history of the award. Who was the winner and name the first such awardee.
Answer :
Prithviraj Kapoor and Vinod Khanna
6.
Asha Parekh is one of the seven women to be conferred the award. The 1973 winner was born Ruby Myers. What was her screen name?
7.
In 1981, a film composer was honoured for the first time with the Phalke award. Name the legend.
