Daily Quiz | On Dadasaheb Phalke Award

On September 30, Asha Parekh became the latest recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award. A quiz on the prestigious honour and its awardees over the years

1. Who was the inaugural winner of the award that was given in 1969 at the 17th National Film Awards?

Devika Rani

