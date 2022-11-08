Movies

Daily Quiz | On Kamal Haasan

On the occasion of his 68th birthday, here is a quiz on some of the iconic characters played by the thespian Kamal Haasan. 

1. Kamal Haasan is known for blending seamlessly into serious characters, but he has also essayed brilliant roles in comedies. Name the London-returned character from one such film who’s oft used catchphrase in the film is “Catch my point?” The film?

Madanagopal alias Madan in Michael Madana Kamarajan

