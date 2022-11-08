Daily Quiz | On Kamal Haasan

Srinivasan Ramani November 08, 2022 12:01 IST

On the occasion of his 68th birthday, here is a quiz on some of the iconic characters played by the thespian Kamal Haasan.

Daily Quiz | On Kamal Haasan On the occasion of his 68th birthday, here is a quiz on some of the iconic characters played by the thespian Kamal Haasan. Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Kamal Haasan 1/7 1. Kamal Haasan is known for blending seamlessly into serious characters, but he has also essayed brilliant roles in comedies. Name the London-returned character from one such film who’s oft used catchphrase in the film is “Catch my point?” The film? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Madanagopal alias Madan in Michael Madana Kamarajan I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. “Who is God (“sivam”)? You and I are “God”!” - says this character who is a communist activist in this Tamil film directed by C Sundar. Name the character and the film. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Nallasivam in Anbe Sivam I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. “I have never feared being afraid”, says this otherwise fearful character who suffers from several phobias, largely due to trauma suffered in the civil war in Sri Lanka. Name the character. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Tenali Soman in Tenali I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. When his grandson asks him, “Are you a good man or a bad man”, this character replies, “I don’t know, dear”, in this film that has some inspirations from The Godfather. Name the character and the real life personality that it was based on. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Sakthivel “Velu” Naicker, Varadarajan Mudaliar in Nayagan I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. What ability did the character Janardhanan (alias Johnny) possess in a female-centric K Balachander film. Kamal, who played that character, learnt this skill from AVM Murugan. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Ventriloquism in Avargal I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. In this bilingual film, Kamal’s character is an archaeologist working for Mortimer Wheeler in Mohenjodaro, who due to traumatic circumstances, becomes a follower of Hindu fundamentalism and wants to assassinate Mahatma Gandhi, but is reformed later and dies a Gandhian. Name the character and the film. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Saketh Ram, Hey Ram I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. This Kamal Haasan character is a R&AW official, who his colleague says “can speak five languages in Telugu”. Name the character and the film he appears in. A spinoff movie based on the character has not yet taken off. What was the proposed title of the film? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Balram Naidu, Dasavatharam, Sabaash Naidu I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Kamal Haasan YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/7 RETAKE THE QUIZ



