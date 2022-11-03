Daily Quiz | On Shah Rukh Khan

Sindhu Nagaraj November 03, 2022 11:13 IST

Known as the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh Khan, considered one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema, turns 57 today. Here is a quiz on the well-known cinema icon

Daily Quiz | On Shah Rukh Khan Known as the ‘Baadshah of Bollywood’, Shah Rukh Khan, considered one of the most successful actors in Indian cinema, turns 57 today. Here is a quiz on the well-known cinema icon Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Shah Rukh Khan 1/8 1. Along with the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan also owns another cricket team in the Caribbean Premier League. What is the name of the team? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Trinbago Knight Riders I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. Before Shah Rukh Khan went on to become a star in Bollywood, he debuted on the small screen, through the television series Fauji. This was because the series he had signed before Fauji got delayed. Name the show and the director that he signed first. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Dil Dariya, Lekh Tandon I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. This is an Indian English-language TV film that featured Shah Rukh Khan. The show was written by a Booker Prize-winning Indian author. The show follows a group of architecture students in their final year of college. Name the show and the writer. SHOW ANSWER Answer : In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, Arundhati Roy I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. In one of the interviews later in his career, Shah Rukh Khan said this film, which earned him a Filmfare Critics Award for Best Performance, is his favorite. Which is the film? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Shah Rukh Khan starred as a NASA scientist who patriotically returns to India to rekindle his roots in Swades. The film’s shooting broke a ceiling by achieving this milestone. What is it? SHOW ANSWER Answer : It became the first Indian picture to be shot inside the NASA research center at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 6. Shah Rukh Khan, in his critically acclaimed film, My Name is Khan, suffers from a neurological disorder. What is it? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Asperger syndrome I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 7. This was a game show hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, based on a popular American game show, and was telecast on the Indian Television channel STAR Plus. The teammates were five school-aged children chosen by the producers of the show, and the show ended with Lalu Prasad Yadav as the special guest. Name the show. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain? I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 8. What is common among the films Darr, Zamaana Deewana, Yes Boss, and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega? SHOW ANSWER Answer : His name is Rahul in all of them I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Shah Rukh Khan YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/8 RETAKE THE QUIZ



