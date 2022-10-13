‘Dahmer’ becomes Netflix’s second most popular English-language series of all time

‘Stranger Things 4’ tops the list of most popular English-language series on Netflix, while ‘Squid Game’ still retains the top spot among all series on the platform

The Hindu Bureau
October 13, 2022 18:59 IST

A still from the series | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix’s recent television series Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has just become the streamer’s second most popular English-language series of all time in its initial release, only behind Stranger Things 4.

According to Variety, Dahmer, which premiered on September 21, has been watched for a total of 701.37 million hours. Stranger Things 4, on the other hand, was watched 1.35 billion hours in its first 28 days

But Stranger Things 4 is only the streamer’s most popular English-language series. Overall, the South Korean hit series Squid Game still retains the top spot with over 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days.

Dahmer has Evan Peters playing the titular real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series recounts Dahmer’s killings between 1978 and 1991 primarily told from the perspective of Dahmer’s victims. “The series, which is a fictionalized account of actual events, will also take a critical look at systemic racism, white privilege, homophobia and the institutional failures that allowed Dahmer to murder and dismember 17 boys and men,” reads Netflix’s description.

