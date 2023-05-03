‘Dahaad’ trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma play cat and mouse

May 03, 2023 03:05 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

The trailer for Sonakshi Sinha-led Dahaad is out. Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the 8-episode crime-thriller series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

In a dusty old town in what looks like Rajasthan, driven cop Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi Sinha) is investigating the apparent suicides of 27 young girls. There is a pattern to the deaths—the girls were all young runaways who died by consuming poison. Anjali suspects it’s the handiwork of a mysterious serial killer on the loose. The primary suspect is an ordinary college professor played by Vijay Varma, though, as Gulshan Devaiah’s assistant cop points out, it’s a sketchy lead.

Anjali, battling rampant misogyny and a paucity of clues, races against time to solve the case before another innocent girl loses her life.

“Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I’ve played before,” Sonakshi Sinha said in a statement. “Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid, but has the potential to become a role model for the generation. Working with this cast and crew has been incredible and I am excited to be bringing this series to audiences across the world with Prime Video.”

Dahaad is directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. The series also features Sohum Shah and Sanghmitra Hitaishi in the cast. It will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 12.