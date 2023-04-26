ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dahaad’ teaser: Sonakshi Sinha pursues a serial killer in gritty thriller

April 26, 2023 01:23 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

Created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, the 8-epsiode series stars Sonakshi, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah

The Hindu Bureau

Sonakshi Sinha in a still from ‘Dahaad’

The teaser of Sonakshi Sinha-led Dahaad is out. The upcoming Prime Video series is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

In Dahaad, Sonakshi plays a cop in pursuit of a serial killer. The teaser opens with a news reporter relaying information about the suspected murders of 27 young girls, with no complaints or witnesses. It then introduces Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi), who steps up to solve the case.

According to the official synopsis, Dahaad follows Bhaati and her colleagues in a small-town police station. ‘When a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.’

The show marks Sonakshi’s digital series debut. It was world-premiered at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival. 

Dahaad’s thrilling storyline and incredible performances are the true standouts of the crime drama,” said Ritesh Sidhwani, co-producer, Excel Entertainment. “The world that Reema and Zoya had envisioned for this story, truly required grit and coherence; and they have delivered that in spades.”

The trailer of Dahaad will drop on May 3. The series is set to stream from May 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

