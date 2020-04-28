Movies

Daft Punk will compose music for Dario Argento’s new film ‘Black Glasses’

Thomas Bangalter, left, and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, from the group Daft Punk

Thomas Bangalter, left, and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, from the group Daft Punk   | Photo Credit: Matt Sayles

The duo had last provided the background score for 2010 sci-fi film ‘Tron: Legacy’

French electronic duo Daft Punk will be providing the score for veteran Italian filmmaker Dario Argento’s next Black Glasses.

The duo, comprising of Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, had last provided the background score for 2010 sci-fi film “Tron: Legacy“.

Argento, best known for making horror classics such as “Suspiria” and “Inferno” told Italian outlet Repubblica that Daft Punk approached him with the idea of them composing the background score, reported FilmStage.

“They are my admirers, they know all my cinema. They heard from French friends that I was shooting a new film and called me (to say), ‘We want to work with you’,” the 79-year-old director said.

Argento further said that the duo believe “Black Glasses” script is one of his most interesting works, and have started working on the music for the film.

The film will feature his daughter, actor Asia Argento in the lead. The director called the film as his return to crime genre.

“It will be my return to crime films. It’s the adventure, in the nocturnal Rome, of a Chinese girl and child. In the second part, the escape takes them into the rocky, bushy countryside of Lazio. (It’s) different from the sweetness of the Tuscan valleys, but for me beautiful,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 28, 2020 4:33:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/daft-punk-will-compose-music-for-dario-argentos-new-film-black-glasses/article31453817.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY