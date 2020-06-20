‘Dads’, ‘Greyhound’, ‘Little Voice’ and other titles coming to Apple TV+

Celebrate Father’s Day with the premiere of the acclaimed, new documentary Dads this week on Apple TV+. Plus, in celebration of Juneteenth, The Banker and Dear… now streaming for free on the Apple TV app from June 18 to 30.

Later on July 10, three big arrivals come to the platform: Tom Hanks-thriller Greyhound, in which he stars as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships; romantic drama Little Voice, a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York; and Greatness Code, a short form unscripted series directed by Gotham Chopra that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. Later on in August, also comes Jason Sudekis’ sports comedy series Ted Lasso.

New in streaming

Dads - New Documentary Premiere

Dads is a heartfelt and humorous documentary that celebrates the joys and challenges of parenting in today’s world. Featuring six extraordinary fathers from across the globe, this film offers a firsthand glimpse into the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenting through revealing interviews, rare home-movie footage, viral videos, and hilarious and thoughtful testimonials from some of Hollywood’s funniest celebrities, including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Fallon, Neil Patrick Harris, Ron Howard, Ken Jeong, Jimmy Kimmel, Hasan Minhaj, Conan O’Brien, Patton Oswalt, Will Smith and more.

Making her feature directorial debut, Bryce Dallas Howard also offers an intimate look at the dads in her own family, including remarkable interviews with her late grandfather Rance, her father Ron and her brother Reed.

Central Park - New episode

A new animated musical comedy starring Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci. Central Park is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard, alongside Grammy Award winner Josh Gad and Emmy Award winner Nora Smith, and follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park.

Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos.

In the fifth episode streaming now, Dog Day Afternoon, Owen grapples with a graffiti artist tagging the park, while Helen plots against Bitsy’s dog, Shampagne.

Coming soon

Greyhound - July 10

Tom Hanks stars as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II. For five days with no air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must make their way through an area of the ocean known as “the Black Pit,” battling Nazi U-boats while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers.

Greyhound is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the earliest months of America’s alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces. Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue star alongside Hanks. Greyhound was written by Tom Hanks, directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

Little Voice - July 10

A fresh, intensely romantic tale from the award-winning team of J.J. Abrams, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Little Voice is a love letter to the diverse musicality of New York starring Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper.

The series follows Bess King, (O’Grady) a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues. Featuring original music by Grammy and Tony Award nominee, Sara Bareilles, this is a story about finding your authentic voice—and the courage to use it.

Greatness Code - July 10

A landmark, short form unscripted series directed by Gotham Chopra that spotlights untold stories from the greatest athletes in the world. The first season unfolds with seven mini-episodes, each examining a pivotal moment that defined an athlete’s career.

nternationally revered athletes featured in season one include four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA Champion and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Lebron James; six-time Super Bowl Champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady; Olympic Gold Medalist and Co-Captain of the US Women’s National Soccer Team Alex Morgan; world’s fastest man and eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt; five-time Olympic Gold medalist and 15-time World Champion swimmer Katie Ledecky; 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater.

Ted Lasso - August 14

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer. In addition to starring, Sudeikis serves as executive producer, alongside Bill Lawrence via his Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros.

Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer’s Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer. The series was developed by Jason Sudeikis & Bill Lawrence & Joe Kelly & Brendan Hunt, and is based on pre-existing format/characters from NBC Sports.

Now streaming for free

The Banker

Inspired by true events, The Banker centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson), who devise an audacious and risky plan to take on the racist establishment of the 1960s by helping other African Americans pursue the American dream. Along with Garrett’s wife Eunice (Nia Long), they train a working class white man, Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), to pose as the rich and privileged face of their burgeoning real estate and banking empire – while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur.

Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything the four have built. The drama is directed by George Nolfi and produced by Joel Viertel.

Dear…

A new 10-episode documentary series executive produced by Emmy Award and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler and inspired by Apple’s groundbreaking Dear Apple spots. Dear… takes an inventive and cinematic approach to biographies of the most iconic figures in society today by using letters written by those whose lives have been changed through their work.