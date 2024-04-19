ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dada’ fame actor Kavin’s ‘Star’ gets a release date

April 19, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

Elan has directed ‘Star’ while Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the Tamil film

The Hindu Bureau

Poster of ‘Star’. | Photo Credit: @Kavin_m_0431/X

The makers of Star, starring Kavin, have announced the film’s release date. The Tamil film, directed by Elan, will hit the screens on May 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch | Actor Kavin on ‘DaDa’ and the road to success

Kavin starred in Dada, the hit relationship drama from 2023. The film, which also starred Aparna Das, was directed by Ganesh K Babu. Star is Elan’s sophomore project, after his debut, Pyar Prema Kaadhal.

Star is touted to be a college romance with a mix of family drama. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the movie. The makers have released the songs College Superstars, Stars In The Making, and Vintage Love from the movie.

ALSO READ:‘DaDa’ movie review: Kavin, Aparna Das impress in this emotional rollercoaster

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ezhil Arasu is the cinematographer while Pradeep E Ragav is the editor. The film also stars Lal, Preity Mukundhan, and Geetha Kailasam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US