‘Dada’ actor Aparna Das to marry ‘Manjummel Boys’ actor Deepak Parambol; Haldi pics go viral

April 23, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 02:38 pm IST

Actor Aparna Das, who is best known for her stellar role in last year’s Dada, is set to marry actor Deepak Parambol, a star of the sensational Malayalam hitManjummel Boys, on Wednesday. The wedding will take place at the Thevarcad Convention Centre in Vadakkencherry in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Aparna on Tuesday shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony on her social media handles. The pictures show Aparna, in red and yellow half saree, enjoying the special occassion.

Aparna made her debut in Malayalam with the 2018 Fahadh Faasil-starrer Njan Prakashan. Her debut as a lead actor came in 2019’s Vineeth Sreenivasan-starrer Manoharam, which coincidentally also featured her husband-to-be, Deepak, in a supporting role. The actor then went on to make her Tamil debut in Vijay’s 2022 film Beast, and her Telugu debut in Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s 2023 film Aadikeshava.

ALSO READ:‘DaDa’ movie review: Kavin, Aparna Das impress in this emotional rollercoaster

However, it was Aparna’s stellar performance in last year’s Dada, co-starring Kavin, that catapulted her to fame. Last seen in the Malayalam film Secret Home, Aparna will be seen next in Anand Sreebala.

Deepak, who made his debut in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s 2010 film Malarvaadi Arts Club, has played several supporting roles and a handful of lead roles in a career spanning over a decade. Thattathin Marayathu, D Company, Kunjiramayanam, The Great Father, Captain, Love Action Drama,Malayankunju, Christopher, Kasargold, and Kannur Squad are some of the most notable titles that featured Deepak in a prominent role.

Deepak was seen earlier this year in the blockbuster survival drama, Manjummel Boys, Vineeth’s period film Varshangalkku Shesham, and Abhijit Ashokan’s Jananam 1947, Pranayam Thudarunnu.

Since the Haldi pictures were posted on Aparna’s social handles, fans of the actors from Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been pouring their wishes for the actor couple.

