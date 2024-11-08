‘D55’: Dhanush teams up with ‘Amaran’-maker Rajkumar Periasamy for his next; film goes on floors

After weeks of rumours, it’s been confirmed that filmmaker Rajkumar Perisamy, who is basking in the success of Amaran, is teaming up Tamil superstar Dhanush for his next. Tentatively called D55, the film went on floors today with a pooja ceremony.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajkumar shared pictures from the pooja ceremony on his X handle to announce the news.

Details regarding the film’s cast are yet to be announced. D55 is set to be produced by Sushmita Anbuchezian under Gopuram Films banner. GN Anbuchezian presents the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in his second directorial and 50th film, Raayan. The actor’s line-up of films includes Idli Kadai, his fourth directorial co-starring Nithya Menen; Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akkineni Nagarjuna; and Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai.

Dhanush is also awaiting the release of his third film as a director. Titled Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, the movie stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran and Rabiya Khatoon.

Notably, Rajkumar Periasamy, an erstwhile assistant of AR Murugadoss, is best known for helming 2017’s Rangoon, and the recently released biopic film, Amaran.

Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead, Amaran told the life story of the late Indian hero Major Mukund Varadarajan, the decorated soldier who led the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company. Major Mukund was killed in action while fighting militants in Shopian, Kashmir, in April 2014. He was posthumously bestowed with the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International in partnership with Sony Pictures Films India, Amaran was released in theatres on October 31, to a whopping ₹42.3 crore worldwide gross at the box office on the opening day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.