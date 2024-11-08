 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘D55’: Dhanush teams up with ‘Amaran’-maker Rajkumar Periasamy for his next; film goes on floors

Tentatively called D55, the film is produced by Sushmita Anbuchezian under the Gopuram Films banner

Published - November 08, 2024 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dhanush with Rajkumar Periasamy at the pooja ceremony of ‘D55’

Dhanush with Rajkumar Periasamy at the pooja ceremony of ‘D55’ | Photo Credit: @Rajkumar_KP/X

After weeks of rumours, it’s been confirmed that filmmaker Rajkumar Perisamy, who is basking in the success of Amaran, is teaming up Tamil superstar Dhanush for his next. Tentatively called D55, the film went on floors today with a pooja ceremony.

Rajkumar shared pictures from the pooja ceremony on his X handle to announce the news.

Rajkumar Periasamy on Sivakarthikeyan’s transformation for ‘Amaran’

Details regarding the film’s cast are yet to be announced. D55 is set to be produced by Sushmita Anbuchezian under Gopuram Films banner. GN Anbuchezian presents the film.

Meanwhile, Dhanush was last seen in his second directorial and 50th film, Raayan. The actor’s line-up of films includes Idli Kadai, his fourth directorial co-starring Nithya Menen; Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akkineni Nagarjuna; and Tere Ishq Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai.

Dhanush is also awaiting the release of his third film as a director. Titled Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobamthe movie stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran and Rabiya Khatoon.

Notably, Rajkumar Periasamy, an erstwhile assistant of AR Murugadoss, is best known for helming 2017’s Rangoon, and the recently released biopic film, Amaran.

Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead, Amaran told the life story of the late Indian hero Major Mukund Varadarajan, the decorated soldier who led the Indian Army’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles Cheetah Company. Major Mukund was killed in action while fighting militants in Shopian, Kashmir, in April 2014. He was posthumously bestowed with the Ashok Chakra, the nation’s highest peacetime gallantry award.

Who is Major Mukund Varadarajan? The real-life hero behind Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Amaran’

Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International in partnership with Sony Pictures Films India, Amaran was released in theatres on October 31, to a whopping ₹42.3 crore worldwide gross at the box office on the opening day.

Published - November 08, 2024 01:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.