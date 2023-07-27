ADVERTISEMENT

‘D51’ poster: Dhanush teams with Sekhar Kammula for next

July 27, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

The Tamil star and the Telugu director are collaborating on a film that will be mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘D51’

Tamil star Dhanush is teaming with director Sekhar Kammula for his 51st film. Ahead of Dhanush’s 40th birthday on August 28, the makers made the announcement with a concept poster. It depicts a stack of currency notes splitting a city, hinting at inequality.

ALSO READ
Dulquer Salmaan to star in 'Vaathi' director Venky Atluri's next

D51 is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under their banner Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, in association with Amigos Creations. It will feature Dhanush in a ‘never before seen’ avatar, with the makers in talks with some big names from the Indian film industry.

The film will be mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages including Tamil and Telugu. The shoot of the project will begin soon.

Sekhar Kammula is a renowned Telugu director known for films like Godavari, HappyDays, Leader and 2021’s Love Story.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Shivarajkumar wraps up shoot for ‘Captain Miller’

Dhanush’s upcoming movies are Captain Miller and D50. He reunites with Aanand L. Rai for the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, set in the world of their 2013 hit Raanjhanaa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US